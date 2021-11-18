Police blotter: Two shootings, one injuring a child bystander; two vehicle thefts; and the theft of a pet dog

A child was injured in one of two shootings in Uptown neighborhoods this week, according to reports from the New Orleans Police Department. The reports also show the rash of vehicle thefts and carjackings continues, despite several recent arrests. And a man is missing his dog after it was stolen as they walked in Central City.

Armed robbery: A woman’s car was stolen in the Freret neighborhood on Wednesday (Nov. 17). The victim, 52, was in the 4900 block of Liberty Street just before 5 p.m., when four men stopped and got out of a car, one of them armed with a gun. They took her purse and car keys, then fled in her white 2014 Nissan Rouge.

Shooting: A 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting Tuesday (Nov. 16) in Broadmoor. Police arriving at Milan and South Roman streets at about 7 p.m. found him on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical responders took him to the emergency room.

Shooting: A young girl was injured by gunfire while standing in her doorway. She was hit by a bullet on Freret and Josephine streets in Central City at about 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said she is a juvenile female but did not provide her age.

Theft: A dog was stolen Tuesday while on a walk with its owner in Central City. A 34-year-old man was walking his dog in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street at about 4:10 p.m.when the robber took the dog and fled, police said.

Carjacking: A Mercedes-Benz was stolen at South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street at about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The carjacker entered the vehicle while the owner, a 41-year-old man, was outside his car. The owner tried to get the intruder out of his car, but the carjacker produced a gun and drove off in the black Mercedes with Louisiana license plate 374 EIX.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.