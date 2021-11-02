Police blotter: Two shootings, a robbery, a carjacking

Two shootings and a carjacking were reported in Central City during the holiday weekend, and a 72-year-old man was robbed near the Pontchartrain Expressway in the Lower Garden District.

A 44-year-old man was shot early Monday (Nov. 1) in the 3300 block of South Saratoga Street. At about 12:45 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A few hours earlier, 48-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on St. Charles Avenue. She was arguing with a man outside a bar in the 2100 block of St. Charles on Sunday (Oct. 31) at about 10:40 p.m. She tased the man, police said, and he took out a gun and shot her. Medical responders took her to a local hospital.

A 72-year-old man was robbed early Monday in the Lower Garden District near the expressway. He was at Margaret Place and Calliope Street at about 1:20 a.m. when a man punched him and took his wallet. The incident left the victim with lacerations to his head.

A man was carjacked in Central City on Thursday (Oct. 28) afternoon. The victim, 47, was sitting in his vehicle in the 1800 block of Philip Street at about 3 p.m. when an armed man approached and demanded he get out of his car. He complied, and the gunman fled in the vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.