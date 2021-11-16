Police blotter: Multiple carjackings and vehicle thefts among the crimes reported in Uptown neighborhoods

New Orleans Police Department crime reports show a rash of vehicle thefts and carjackings over the past week, with multiple incidents in the Lower Garden District and on or near South Carrollton Avenue.

Shoppers were targeted in robberies at Costco on Carrollton and the Magnolia Marketplace on South Claiborne Avenue. Two stabbings and a shooting were also reported in Uptown neighborhoods.

Stabbing: A woman cut another woman’s ear Monday (Nov. 15) at a Lower Garden District park, according to a police report. At about 8:25 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was attacked while at St. Mary and Chippewa streets by Boettner Park. Police said they know the identity of the suspect but did not release her name.

Attempted armed robbery: Also in the Lower Garden District, a woman averted a vehicle theft Monday evening by refusing to turn over her keys. A man had approached her at about 7:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Annunciation Street and, at gunpoint, demanded her keys. She refused, and he tried to snatch them from her hands. The gunman fled after the attempt was unsuccessful.

Armed robbery: A 66-year-old woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint Monday afternoon near the Archdiocese of New Orleans. She was in the 3000 block of South Carrollton Avenue at about 1 p.m. when two armed men demanded the keys to her vehicle. She complied, and both men fled in her 2003 dark green Ford Explorer with Louisiana license plate WWZ 628.

Robbery: A man was beat up and robbed of his car early Sunday (Nov. 14) in the Lower Garden District. The 31-year-old was in the 2000 block of Camp Street just before 3 a.m. when four men physically assaulted him. One of the assailants took his belongings, including his keys, during the attack. Then the four men got into the victim’s car and fled down St. Andrew Street.

Shooting: A man was critically injured in a shooting while he was washing his car Saturday (Nov. 13) on Loyola Avenue near Louisiana Avenue. The 51-year-old victim was struck in the upper torso and right leg by a man who walked up and opened fire. He was transported to a local hospital just after noon in critical condition.

Carjacking: Two men carjacked a 24-year-old woman in the Lower Garden District early Saturday. She was sitting in her car in the 1400 block of Josephine Street at about 2:20 a.m. when a man opened the door and pulled her out. He got in the car — a white Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate 383 ACW — and drove off down Prytania Street. The other man followed the Honda in an awaiting dark-colored sedan.

Armed robbery: A woman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint while loading groceries into it outside Costco at 3900 Dublin Street. Two armed men approached the 38-year-old woman Friday (Nov. 12) at about 6:30 p.m. and demanded her property and keys. She complied, and they fled in her car. It was the second time in a week that a car was stolen near Costco.

Armed robbery: A man pistol whipped and robbed a woman at gunpoint in Central City just before 4 p.m. on Friday. The 40-year-old victim was on Fourth Street at Loyola Avenue when he pulled up in his car and asked her about some money. He then struck her with a firearm and took her cellphone and cash.

Carjacking: A 19-year-old woman was carjacked Friday afternoon in Gert Town. She was inside her car in the 7800 block of Stroelitz Street at about 1:55 p.m. when a sport utility vehicle with flat tire pulled up. Two men got out of the SUV and into the woman’s green 2002 Toyota Camry. One of the carjackers produced a handgun and demanded that she turn over her car. She got out, and the carjackers fled in her Camry.

Armed robbery: A woman was robbed of the cash she was carrying and the necklace she was wearing Thursday evening (Nov. 11) at the Magnolia Marketplace shopping center at 2900 S. Claiborne Ave. At about 5:45 p.m., she was approached by a man wielding a knife who demanded her money and snatched her necklace before fleeing.

Robbery: An 18-year-old woman was robbed of her cellphone during an argument with a man in the Carrollton area on Thursday. At about 3:55 p.m., the assailant struck the teenager and pushed her to the ground in the 2400 block of South Carrollton, near South Claiborne. He then forcibly took her phone and fled.

Stabbing: A 60-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night (Nov. 10) in the 2200 block of First Street. The victim was standing outside the Central City location at about 11:55 p.m. when the stabbing occurred.

Carjacking: A woman was carjacked outside the Costco store at 3900 Dublin on Wednesday. At about 7:10 p.m., she was in her car when a man approached, produced a weapon and demanded her keys. He fled in her white 2014 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license plate SL5R0C.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.