Police blotter: Carjacking and three robberies reported

Two cars and a motorcycle were stolen in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend, and a group of juveniles was arrested in purse snatching.

Carjacking: A teenage girl was carjacked on Sunday (Nov. 21) in the Garden District. Three men approached the 17-year-old at about 4:30 p.m. as she was getting out of her car in the 1200 block of Harmony Street. One of the men pulled on her door handle, then pulled out a gun and demanded her keys. She complied, and they drove off in her car.

Armed robbery: A motorcycle was stolen at gunpoint from its owner in Central City. At about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, two armed men walked up to a 38-year-man in 2200 block of Washington Avenue and took his motorcycle.

Robbery: Three juveniles — a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds — were arrested in a purse and cellphone snatching Saturday in Broadmoor. The vicitm, a 31-year-old woman, was robbed as she was leaving Laurel Street Bakery at South Broad and Eve streets on Saturday at about 10:45 a.m. The three suspects were arrested in the area.

Robbery: A car was stolen from a 27-year-old woman in Touro-Bouligny area at about 4:25 on Saturday. The victim was in the 900 block of Aline Street when two men grabbed her purse with her wallet and car keys. The men then fled in her vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.