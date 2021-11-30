Leake Avenue between Prytania an Broadway barricaded for a month as roadwork continues

From the Mayor’s Office

Leake Avenue between Prytania and Broadway streets will be closed to through traffic for approximately four weeks to complete water and sewer line improvements. The city’s Department of Public Works contractor, Hard Rock Construction, closed the street beginning Tuesday (Nov. 30).

Eastbound Leake Avenue traffic is being diverted to Prytania Street and westbound Leake Avenue traffic is diverted at Broadway Street.

This work is part of the $11.9 million Black Pearl/East Carrollton Group A project, which began construction in August 2020. Click here to view a map of the project, which was designed by All South Consulting Engineers LLC. The scope of work varies by block and includes the following:

Patch mill/overlay: Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb to curb and repair damaged sidewalks;

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb to curb and repair damaged sidewalks; Patch concrete: Removing damaged portions of the concrete roadway and replace it with new smooth concrete pavement;

Removing damaged portions of the concrete roadway and replace it with new smooth concrete pavement; Incidental road repairs: Removing damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replace it with new smooth pavement; and

Removing damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replace it with new smooth pavement; and Non-paving incidentals: Repairing damaged sidewalks, driveway aprons and curbs within the public right-of-way.

The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2022, weather permitting. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset up to seven days per week.

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 99 projects with an estimated value of $282 million. Today, 69 projects are under construction with an estimated value of more than $600 million.

Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.