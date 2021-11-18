Three juveniles arrested in recent vehicle thefts, carjacking

The NOPD has arrested three juveniles suspected in separate vehicle thefts that occurred Friday (Nov. 12) and Saturday, including a car theft in the Costco parking lot and a carjacking in the Xavier University parking lot.

Police announced Wednesday (Nov. 17) that a juvenile was booked in the ongoing investigation of an armed robbery on Friday in the Costco parking lot.

At about 6:30 p.m. a woman was loading groceries into her car when two gunmen approached and demanded her keys. She complied, and they fled in her vehicle, the police report said.

The NOPD stated in a press release that officers apprehended the juvenile male suspect, who was in possession of a firearm, at the scene. He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

NOPD Second District detectives — with the assistance of First District personnel — later recovered the victim’s vehicle in the 2600 block of Joliet Street in Hollygrove.

Two days earlier, another woman was carjacked outside Costco. The armed carjacker drove off in her white 2014 Nissan Rogue, with Missouri license plate SL5R0C. No arrest has been announced in that incident.

In a separate press release Wednesday, the NOPD announced the arrest of two juvenile suspects in an armed robbery and auto theft on Nov. 12 and 13.

At about 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 12, a 19-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking lot in the 7800 block of Stroelitz Street on the Xavier campus. The next day, her 2002 Toyota Camry was reportedly used to commit an auto theft in the 800 block of Valence Street.

As investigation into these incidents progressed, Second District detectives – assisted by personnel from the First District, Second District, Third District, Special Operations Division and Violent Crime Abatement and Investigative Team — arrested two 16-year-old juvenile males as suspected perpetrators.

Additionally, NOPD recovered both stolen vehicles and confiscated three firearms. The juveniles were booked accordingly into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.