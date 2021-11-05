JP Morrell: In Case You Missed It (sponsored)

SPECIAL EARLY VOTING EDITION
You only have until Saturday, Nov. 6, to vote early for JP at these locations.
ICYMI: Here’s a Rundown of What Happened This Week:
Every Local Newspaper (yes, you read that right) is Endorsing JP
This week, all the city’s premier Black-owned newspapers – New Orleans Tribune, Louisiana Weekly, and Data News Weekly – joined with the Times-Picayune and Gambit in choosing JP as their endorsed candidate for City Council At-Large, Div. 2.
‘Women for JP’ Show the Love
Hundreds of women advocates and community leaders rallied this week for JP Morrell, the only candidate in the race endorsed by the Independent Women’s Organization.
JP Sets the Record Straight
After Kristin Palmer doubles down on her lies about his family and attacks his decorated NOPD officer brothers, JP sets the record straight.
State Rep. Royce Duplessis Endorses JP
“Working alongside him in the state legislature, I was able to see JP’s leadership firsthand. I was there when he led a broad and diverse coalition of stakeholders in passing the Constitutional Amendment to end Split Juries and deliver our state from 138 years of Jim Crow. I witnessed when he brought the budget process to a halt to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to help working families with small children…” said Rep. Duplessis.
SOUL, YAPA, LIFE & TIPS Endorse JP
Southern Organization for Unified Leadership (SOUL), Young Adults Political Association (YAPA), Louisiana Independent Federation of Electors (LIFE), and Treme Improvement Political Society (Treme TIPS) are also endorsing JP Morrell.
Former State Rep. Juan LaFonta Endorses JP
LaFonta said, “JP is what our community needs. For too long we’ve settled for mediocre leadership. Leadership that is ‘just good enough’. We can do better, New Orleans. JP and I served in the legislature for years, but, before that, we worked together as lawyers. I can vouch for him because I know him. JP will deliver on the promises that politicians have made for years but never delivered.”
Dr. Chanel Payne Endorses JP
“JP cares about our kids. He understands that we will not incarcerate ourselves out of the Juvenile crime problem. Our city has disregarded the children in our community for too long…JP is real change. He understands what needs to be done and, more importantly, he has the will to see it done,” Dr. Payne said.