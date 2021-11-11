Joe Giarrusso: Your trust and confidence (sponsored)

Dear Friend,

Your trust and confidence has been so important to my service on the City Council. I want to continue the work we’ve started––and ask for your vote this Saturday.

As your representative on the Council, I took the lead–– working with state, federal and local officials––to clean up the mess after Hurricane Ida, restore public services and keep our streets safe. I stood up for our district and put pressure on city waste haulers, Entergy, the Sewerage & Water Board and Cox Cable to do their jobs––and I’ll continue this fight until every problem is resolved.

Effective and fair law enforcement is essential to public safety. On the Council, I’ve worked to increase police manpower to patrol neighborhoods, strengthen NOPD’s capacity to solve and investigate crimes and have pushed for new crime-fighting initiatives.

To improve drainage and streets, I’m fighting to use hundreds of millions of federal, state and local dollars that are now available to modernize our city’s antiquated drainage system and to protect against flooding, even from normal rain storms. Let’s not waste this once-in-a- lifetime opportunity. We need pumps that always work and drinking water that’s always safe.

When city agencies wanted to raise property taxes by more than $60 million, I said no to more taxes––and will continue to protect homeowners, renters and small businesses in District A from unfair taxation.

I brought civic groups and businesses together to grow jobs––and that’s created new investment on major commercial corridors across District A. I’ve also worked to redevelop West End into a major new attraction and a source of economic activity.

Neighborhoods are the heart of our city. On the Council, I’ve worked closely with neighborhood groups and citizens to improve our quality of life. I’ve attended more than 450 neighborhood meetings––listening, answering questions and finding solutions to create a clean, safe, healthy environment for all our people.

Sincerely,

Joe