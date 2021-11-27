Holiday markets and events make the yuletide bright across Uptown neighborhoods

Nov. 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazine Street Holiday Market. Enjoy a variety of local shopping on Magazine Street. For a list of featured stops, click here.

Nov. 27 & 28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Arts Council Arts Market. An established New Orleans open-air marketplace of affordable, one-of-a-kind art in Marsalis Harmony Park, 8211 S. Claiborne Ave. Details here.

Dec. 4, noon – 5 p.m. Little Flea NOLA Holiday Market at Hotel St. Vincent. Details here.

Dec. 4 & 5, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Renegade Artists Collective’s Holiday Art Market at The Building, 1427 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. (corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Details here.

Dec. 5, noon – 3 p.m Paradigm Gardens Fall Plant and Holiday Market with food from Johnny’s Jamaican Grill and music from Fermin Ceballos. 131 S. Rampart St. See Facebook for details.

Dec. 11. Freretstivus. Annual holiday market along Freret Street. For more information visit freretmarket.org.

Dec. 18, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. Ugly Sweater Contest and Toy Giveaway. Saturdays are still for small businesses. Monthly Pop-Up Market at Cafe Porche gets lit for the holidays. See details here.

Dec. 19, noon – 4 p.m. Winter Wonderland Pop-Up. Curated selection of local market vendors at Nola Spaces, 1719 Toledano St.

Weekly, times vary. Shops at the Rink New Orleans will host Sip ‘n Shops and more this holiday season at 2727 Prytania St. See this week’s event here.

Holiday concerts and events

Nov. 28, 2:30 p.m. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchetra’s Suite Sunday Salon: Prelude to the Holidays. Chalstrom House, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1031 S Carrollton Ave. The first of four Suite Sunday music salons will feature the music and mixology skills of violinists Ben Hart and Hannah Yim. Tickets are $35 each or a subscription price of $100 for all four. Reserve a ticket here.

Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Lights and Latkes. Temple Sinai, 6227 St. Charles Ave. Temple Sinai celebrates Chanukah on the Avenue with the lighting of the menorah and latkes outside, with a pop-up by Latke Daddy. The Shabbat of Chanukah Service follows in the temple. templesinainola.com.

Dec. 4, 7 – 8 p.m. Krewe de Voix’s Christmas Concert. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Ave. The return of the annual holiday concert of carols and motets will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s 1715 masterpiece: Gloria in D Major for choir, soloists and chamber orchestra. $15 suggested donation.