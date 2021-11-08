Code Enforcement officials to answer questions during Community Office Hours

The Neighborhood Engagement Office for District B will host the Department of Code Enforcement during Community Office Hours on Wednesday (Nov. 10).

Code Enforcement officials will answer questions and address concerns virtually from 2 to 3 p.m.

Community members must have an appointment to speak with a city official. The 15-minute appointments can be scheduled by calling 504-658-4933 or logging on to www.nola.gov/coh.

Community Office Hours are held weekly Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The District B hours are held at Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave. The District A representative meets with community members at the Robert E. Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.

Due to Covid-19, all Community Office Hours are by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 504-658-4934 or go to www.nola.gov/coh.