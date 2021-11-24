Bayou Relief Porch Concert with Amanda Shaw at CR Coffee Nov. 27th (sponsored)

Free Porch Concert and artisan coffee/teas is the perfect mix to bring a burst of energy to Uptown for Small Business Saturday.

Music will fill the air on Magazine St. Nov. 27th, thanks to CR Coffee Shop and special guest Amanda Shaw. As we enter the season of gratitude and giving, this festive event will be an opportunity for the community to donate to The Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund while supporting their local cafe.

While strolling Magazine, guests will get into the holiday spirit by enjoying the sweet sounds of Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys and sipping one of their favorite CR favorites. Customers are also encouraged to give back to the community by making donations to the Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund. All donations received will benefit Bayou Relief and support Children’s Hospital New Orleans in their efforts of helping young people develop effective strategies and coping skills to manage behavioral health challenges related to the pandemic, storm recovery and other stressful situations.

(courtesy of CR Coffee Shop)

The “Busy Body” & “Grand Mamou” singer will be playing a live concert to raise money for The Amanda Shaw Foundation. After Hurricane Ida struck South Louisiana, Amanda launched The Bayou Relief Tour to offer locals an escape from stress through live music, delicious food and useful resources. Bayou Relief was developed by the Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund, a nonprofit that aims to build, sustain and empower strong Louisiana families through music, food and culture. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving others by engaging with community partners, business leaders and reputable organizations to offer support to communities during times of need. The Bayou Relief Porch Concert in partnership with CR Coffee will continue these charitable efforts by addressing behavioral health in support of Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

In addition to this benefit concert, CR will be launching their new holiday drink for the busy shopping weekend, introducing: Cafe Coquito. A new take on a Carribbean Christmas classic, this rich, decadent cup of love, is made with a unique blend of condensed coconut milk and spices. This holiday season you can save 25% off on some of the most popular merchandise. Starting Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday, find all of your stocking stuffers at CR. From travel mugs, notebooks, and more, there’s something for every coffee lover.

To donate to The Amanda Shaw Foundation, we invite you to visit AmandaShaw.com for more information and see her live 9:30-11:30am at CR Coffee Shop on November 27th!

CR Coffee Shop is dedicated to supporting the local community, bringing fresh experiences and sharing a cup of joy one sip at a time. To shop online, show support, or keep up with CR, please visit crcoffeenola.com or find CR on Instagram @CRcoffeeshop.