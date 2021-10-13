Warrant issued in the double homicide in church parking lot, police say

The NOPD’s Sixth District leadership addressed the public Tuesday (Oct. 12) after an especially violent week that included two deadly mass shootings.

A warrant has been issued in the quadruple shooting outside of a church in the East Riverside area that resulted in two deaths, Detective Charles Hall said during the virtual Max meeting, where the NOPD shares analysis of crime trends with the public.

On Oct. 6, Sixth District officers found the four men suffering from gunshot wounds in the church parking lot on Gen. Taylor and Annunciation streets. While the victims were in surgery, detectives located video camera surveillance footage from residents in the area, Hall said.

The footage showed a newer model Ford F150 parking at the scene and four men getting out. About a minute later, the footage shows, the four men got back into the pickup after the shots were fired.

Detectives got another break in the case when a man arrived at the Ochsner hospital on the West Bank for treatment of gunshot wounds. By this time, two of the men had died and the case was reclassified as homicide.

The victim told investigators that he had been wounded in a shooting near the Fischer housing development. “Detectives for the Sixth District were able to debunk his statement, and he admitted that he was near the scene during the homicide,” Hall said.

Detectives in the Homicide Unit obtained video footage showing the same truck seen during the shooting dropping off the man near the Fischer development. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The second homicide in a mass shooting occurred two days later in Central City. Sixth District officers arrived in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in response to a report of shots fired and learned that four victims had arrived at University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

While they were examining the shooting scene, officers found a man on a porch. He was pronounced dead after a responding physician arrived.

The surviving victims stated they were simply walking in the area and heard gunshot wounds, and did not know each other. The case remains open.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.