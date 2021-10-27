U.S. Congressman Troy Carter Endorses JP Morrell (sponsored)

United States Congressman Troy Carter is endorsing JP Morrell for New Orleans City Council At-Large, Division 2 in the Nov. 13 election. Early voting is Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, excluding Sunday.

Along with Congressman Carter’s endorsement, Morrell is the ONLY candidate endorsed by Governor John Bel Edwards, the Democratic Party, and theIndependent Women’s Organization, among many others.

In announcing his endorsement of Morrell, Rep. Carter said:

“I’ve known JP his entire life. When I say he is prepared to lead, I don’t use that term lightly. We know, in our community, that as elected leaders we stand on the shoulders of those who have come before us.

JP Morrell, who he is, is what our civil rights leaders fought for during the movement.

A Black leader who would lead the fight to end 138 years of Jim Crow. A leader who would work tirelessly to overthrow a legacy of the confederacy meant to disenfranchise our community. A leader who uses his exceptional legal skills to challenge the status quo on behalf of the people and win.

JP is a legal scholar who led the fight to change laws in our justice system so Black children charged with a crime are not automatically tried as adults, ending their lives before they began.

A skilled coalition builder, who led the most powerful committee in the Louisiana Senate – yes, our ancestors would be proud of JP Morrell.

I know JP. I’ve known him since he was a student at McDonogh 15. I’ve watched him since he was a Public Defender on Tulane and Broad, fighting for those in our community without a voice. I served with him as a member of the Legislative Black Caucus where he always tackled problems like he was running out of time, where he stared down powerful forces in this state that did not want change.

When our civil rights leaders marched for the right to vote, it was because they wanted us to one day elect leaders like JP Morrell who has the audacity to believe that the people should have the power and that government should work for all the people.

Now more than ever we need strong leaders in New Orleans. That’s why I’m supporting JP Morrell – an exceptional leader, as our next Councilmember for Division 2.”