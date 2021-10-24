Traffic advisory: Octavia between Freret and Clara streets to close for six months

Roadwork NOLA

Beginning on Monday (Oct. 25) at 7 a.m., weather permitting, crews will close Octavia Street between Clara and Freret streets for approximately six months to safely accommodate full reconstruction of the roadway.

The city’s contractor, Command Construction Industries, is starting construction on the $5.1 million bond-funded Octavia (Freret to Claiborne) full-depth reconstruction project.

New roadways, sidewalks and underground utilities (water, sewer and drainage) are expected to be complete by summer 2022. In general, Command Construction Industries will be working from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Permission to work on weekends may also be granted, if necessary.

A pre-construction community meeting was held earlier this year; however, the start of the project was delayed to allow time to complete the permitting process with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for use of a laydown area on South Claiborne Avenue near Octavia Street. View a copy of the presentation here.

Intersection closures will happen sequentially on Octavia Street at South Robertson Street, Magnolia Street and Clara Street. These intersections will remain open whenever possible to minimize the impact to residents. Once construction is complete between Freret and Clara streets and Octavia Street has been reopened, crews will close and begin full reconstruction between Clara Street and South Claiborne Avenue.

Throughout construction, several water service interruptions will occur for test closures and waterline tie-ins to the existing water supply. A notice will be given to impacted residents 48 hours prior to any water service disruptions.

Additionally, the contractor will be working with residents to assist with weekly trash collections on Fridays. If residents require reasonable accommodations during construction, they may call the RoadworkNOLA hotline at 504.658.ROAD (7623).

Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.