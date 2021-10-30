Times-Picayune and Gambit endorse JP Morrell (sponsored)

Today, the Times-Picayune/Advocate and Gambit both announced they are endorsing JP Morrell for New Orleans City Council at-large, Division 2, in the Nov. 13 election. Early voting starts Saturday and is available through Nov. 6, excluding Sunday.

The Times-Picayune wrote in its endorsement:

Our choice, though, is attorney and former state Sen. JP Morrell, a big-picture thinker who doesn’t get lost in the weeds. Morrell was known at the State Capitol for proposing more bills than any other legislator. What impresses us is his ability to turn his ambitious ideas into law. Even as he chaired the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, Morrell worked to strengthen protections for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. He also authored the landmark constitutional amendment to end non-unanimous jury convictions, a practice with racist roots that exacerbated unequal justice to the end. If elected, Morrell vows to tackle the city’s growing crime problem and to revamp regulations governing short-term rentals. That an unapologetic progressive was able to pass meaningful legislation through a Republican-dominated and increasingly partisan Legislature, and has attracted support for the council race from across the ideological spectrum, speaks to both Morrell’s pragmatism and people skills. We enthusiastically endorse his candidacy.

In its endorsement of JP Morrell, Gambit wrote: