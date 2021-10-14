Suspect arrested in quadruple shooting that left two men dead

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday (Oct. 13) arrested Nairobi K. Davis, 22, in the investigation of a double homicide incident on Oct. 6 in the 600 block of Gen. Taylor Street that also injured two additional victims.

At 1:26 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival and investigation, they learned that four adult male victims had sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported via EMS to the University Medical Center. Two of the victims were later pronounced dead.

As the investigation into the incident progressed, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified Davis as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Davis was located by VOWS and the U.S. Marshals today at a residence in the 1700 block of Hendee Street in Algiers, where he was arrested without incident and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

He remained jailed on Thursday, Sheriff’s Office records show, and his bond had not been set.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300.