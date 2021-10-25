Sanitation Department officials to address questions Wednesday at District B’s Community Office Hours

Representatives from the city’s Sanitation Department will be joining the District B representative from the Neighborhood Engagement Office on Wednesday (Oct. 27) for Community Office Hours.

The outreach event is being held Wednesday at a new location, the Central City Library at 2020 Jackson Ave.

Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the first hour, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the Sanitation Department will be answering questions virtually.

You’ll need to make an appointment to ask questions and discuss your concerns about garbage pickup and other Sanitation Department issues. To schedule a time to meet in-person or virtually, call 504-658-4933 or log on here. Each appointment is 15 minutes.

The District B Community Office Hours generally take place Mondays through Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.

For District A residents, the Community Office Hours have the same schedule and are held at the Robert E. Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.

For more information, go to www.nola.gov/coh.