Quadruple shooting reported in East Riverside area

Four men were injured in a shooting Wednesday (Oct. 6) afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The quadruple shooting occurred in the 3800 block of Annunciation Street, the NOPD reported at 2:19 p.m.

Initial reports show four adult males sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.