Police blotter: Shooting in the Lower Garden District; two juveniles arrested in purse snatchings on Magazine and Freret

A shooting and a domestic burglary were reported in Uptown neighborhoods on Thursday. On Wednesday, two women had their purses snatched on busy commercial corridors. In each of those incidents, a juvenile male was apprehended.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 7), the NOPD reported a shooting in the Lower Garden District. A man near the 900 block of Richard Street was shot in the leg. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Early on Thursday, a domestic burglary was reported in the East Riverside area. A woman kicked in the wooden door of a home in the 3900 block Annunciation Street at about 3 a.m. and attacked a woman inside. Before fleeing, she grabbed the cellphone of a 29-year-old man in the home and threw it outside.

On Wednesday (Oct. 6), a woman’s purse was snatched on Magazine Street in the Garden District. The victim was at a sidewalk table in the 3000 block of Magazine at about 8:25 p.m. when three males got out of a sport utility vehicle, approached the table and grabbed her purse. One suspect, a juvenile, has been arrested in the incident, the NOPD reported.

Another robbery took place on Freret Street at about 8 p.m. The victim was walking in the 4700 block of Freret Street when she was approached from behind. Her assailant knocked her to the ground and grabbed her bag, the NOPD said. A 16-year-old male was apprehended in 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue and arrested n the incident.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.