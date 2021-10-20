NOLA Vet Fest on Saturday features James Andrews and John Papa Gros

The New Orleans Veterans of Foreign Wars is hosting NOLA Vet Fest, a block party fundraiser, Saturday (Oct. 23) to support its services for veterans and their families.

The event will take place Uptown on Lyons Street between Annunciation and Tchoupitoulas from 1 until 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and include beer from Urban South Brewery and music from Grammy winner John Papa Gros and New Orleans’ favorite trumpeter James Andrews.

Food from Taco Loceaux, Hanson’s Sno-Bliz and Zee’s Pizzeria will be for sale, with restaurants donating their proceeds to the VFW. The VA’s Mobile Vet Center will be onsite with free Covid and flu vaccinations.

NOLA VFW’s primary mission is to connect veterans with services and support after they transition from the military to civilian life. The services include employment assistance, help with Veterans Administration claims, pro bono legal aid, homeless veterans outreach and housing assistance.

While the members of VFW Post 8973 no longer wear the uniform, NOLA VFW provides them the opportunity to continue their mission of service to country and community. Today, NOLA VFW is the fastest growing VFW post in Louisiana and has the highest concentration of post 9/11 vets in the state.

Tickets can. be purchased at www.nolavfw.org or at the door (Venmo, PayPal accepted):$20 adults; $5 kids.

Music schedule

1:30-3 p.m. John Papa Gros

3:15-5:30 p.m. James Andrews

For more information or to donate, visit www.nolavfw.org or call 504-258-9726.