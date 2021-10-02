Lusher’s board votes to consider new names for the school, The Lens reports

Google Maps

After years of contention stemming from the Robert Mills Lusher’s white supremacist legacy, the Lusher Charter School board voted Thursday to begin the process of renaming the highly rated K-12 public school, Marta Jewson reports in The Lens.

After a 90-minute closed-door executive session and unanimous public vote, the board selected a committee to consider new names for the school. The Orleans Parish School Board has renamed the elementary and high school buildings, but the school name can only be changed by the charter board.