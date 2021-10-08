JP Morrell releases infrastructure plan for a resilient, prosperous and equitable future (sponsored)

He continued, “Everyone I’ve talked to said that some of these problems are too systemic, too embedded, too daunting to solve; but I reject that. I’ve got a record of staring down seemingly intractable, systemic problems, and rallying coalitions of people to deliver lasting change. We need that level of effort, accountability, unity, and urgency to break the cycle of decay. As your next Councilmember At-Large, I pledge to bring it everyday.”

Morrell’s infrastructure plan was informed by local subject matter experts and advocates across disciplines and areas of expertise.

“I’m grateful to all those who lent their time and talents to help develop this plan. It’s a framework that we will continue to build upon and refine, and I welcome everyone’s ideas,” he said.

Morrell has been a relentless advocate for policies that place people first. He started serving our community as a public defender right out of law school and was elected to the State Legislature in 2006 – where he helped pass a historic package of laws to increase protections for the survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and a constitutional amendment to require unanimous jury decisions in felony trials, undoing a Jim Crow-era law in Louisiana. Morrell never backed down from impossible fights when he knew what was best for the people of our city.

Morrell will be on the ballot in the Nov. 13 election as the only official candidate of the Democratic Party, and he is also endorsed by New Orleans Coalition, Independent Women’s Organization (IWO), AFL-CIO, Alliance for Good Government, Independent Democratic Electors Association (IDEA), UNITE HERE, Voters Organized to Educate (VOTE), United Teachers of New Orleans (UTNO), New Orleans East Leadership (NOEL), the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the Southeastern Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Building and Constructions Trades (NABTU), NOLA Rainbow Advocates, and over 200 women leaders and advocates, among others.