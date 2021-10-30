Joe Giarrusso endorsed by The Times-Picayune, NOLA.com and The Gambit (sponsored)

Joe Giarrusso has earned endorsements from the Times-Picayune and Gambit, adding to a long list (below) that includes senators, representatives, School Board members, and a host of elected officials and civic organizations. Both papers stress Joe’s unrelenting but reasonable approach to quality-of-life issues.

In endorsing Joe, The Times-Picayune writes:

Giarrusso brought a quality-of-life focus to the council during his first term. Giarrusso, who chairs the Public Works, Sanitation and Environment Committee, has been an aggressive but fair-minded watchdog over the city’s infrastructure functions and the Sewerage & Water Board. He’s effectively advocated for his diverse constituents, including residents of the university area concerned over the disruptive “doubles to dorms” trend.

Gambit writes:

Giarrusso has one of the toughest jobs on the council as chair of both the Quality of Life and Public Works committees. Giarrusso has excelled in both roles. Those two chairmanships actually put him in the unenviable position of having to do constituent advocacy for the entire city — on issues that affect virtually every household. All the while, he has kept his eye squarely on District A’s needs. His early hearings on the failures of the city’s trash contractors after Ida helped build momentum to end Metro’s contract. We are confident he will bring similar energy and focus to the council’s work in his second term.

Joe’s constituents are saying the same things. Leading up to early voting (starting Saturday!) and through election day (Nov. 13), we’re sharing videos of District A residents saying how important Joe’s relentless focus on quality-of-life issues and responsiveness are to them.

From a former Lakeview Civic Improvement Association president citing Joe’s ability to leverage state and federal resources to a Hollygrove-Dixon neighborhood leader who Joe helped close a problem corner store, people across our District A are sharing stories about how Joe goes to work and delivers results.

