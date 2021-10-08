In Uptown’s second deadly mass shooting in two days, one man dies in Central City

Multiple shooting victims showed up in a local emergency at about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 7). At first, the New Orleans Police Department reported four victims. A few hours later, it reported six, one female and five males. One victim, the NOPD said, was dead.

The incident became the second deadly mass shooting in an Uptown neighborhood within two days.

The victims were walking near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Robertson street when shots rang out, police said. One man died on a nearby porch. The others were driven to the hospital.

Information released Friday was revised to show five victims, all of them male. The wounded range in age from 23 to 36. The age of the homicide victim was not available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.