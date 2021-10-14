Enjoy ‘Coffee with Candidates’ event before Nov. 13 at CR Coffee Shop (sponsored)

Try new signature fall beverages and have your questions answered this October, at CR Coffee Shop on Magazine St. Owner Kevin Pedeaux is opening his Uptown space as a hub for candidates this election season to reach the community. The informal atmosphere is open to respectfully ask pressing questions, share ideas, or simply observe and listen.

Upcoming ‘Coffee with Candidates’ events include Leilani Heno for Mayor scheduled for Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m., and JP Morrell for at-large City Council Division 2 scheduled for Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.; at CR Coffee Shop, 3618 Magazine St. The event lets you support local business while having your voice heard.

Meet your candidates before the Nov. 13 election. This small scale forum is a chance to foster meaningful conversation, and talk about what’s happening in the area. Enjoy the new pumpkin spice latte while meeting district representatives. Candidates across the board are eager for your vote, and this is your chance to speak one-on-one in a respectful and safe space. Help New Orleans grow by sharing ideas and initiatives that drive positive change.

While state-wide elections are important, local ballots are often forgotten about; it’s vital to understand who the officials are who represent us. City Council members have the final vote in creating laws and approving the city budget. While the mayor executes the day-to-day operations, including naming the chief of police. Families, students, public servants, leaders, culture bearers and more are all invited to meet their local representatives. This is a great opportunity to discuss the issues that matter most to you.

CR Coffee Shop is open to local candidates interested in participating in a 'Coffee With Candidates' event.

