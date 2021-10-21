A Letter from LaToya Cantrell (sponsored)

Friends,

It has been the honor of my life to serve as your mayor and I’m writing to ask for your vote on November 13 so that we can build on the progress we have made the past three years. In that time, we have been presented with challenges we could never have imagined, but we have also achieved things that we were told were not possible, from historic investments in our infrastructure, to championing equity in our city, to forging a deal to get our fair share of revenue after we were told it couldn’t be done. And we’ve done it all while improving the city’s finances, making city operations run more efficiently, and better connecting our people with services.

We’ve gotten through those challenges and made progress together because we have chosen to be a city that says yes. We’ve said yes to doing the hard work that’s necessary to leave a sustainable city that’s here for future generations. We said yes to putting public health first to protect our people during a global pandemic. We said yes to setting up unprecedented rental and meal assistance programs to serve members of our community in their time of need. And over the next four years, we’ll continue saying yes.

Now, after three years as mayor, I’m asking you to allow me to continue my service. We’ve accomplished so much together and now as our attention turns to the future; we can’t stop. The progress we’ve made to update and repair our infrastructure must continue.

Our city needs a diverse economy that will dignify our people and provide the wages they deserve. Deep seated inequities in our city must be tackled head on. It’s going to take all of us building on what we’ve already accomplished to get it done.

I hope you’ll join me in this crucial work and vote for four more years of saying “Yes!”

–Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Paid for by the Committee to Re-elect LaToya Cantrell

