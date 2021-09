The NOPD’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints late Thursday (Sept. 23) through early Friday (Sept. 24). Checkpoints will be also conducted from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

The checkpoints will operate between 9 p.m. on Thursday through 5 a.m. on Friday.

Motorists could experience delays during these checkpoint operations and should have the proper documentation available if requested, i.e., proof of insurance and a driver’s license.