Second-line parade ends in shooting death and critical injury

A shooting that erupted as the Young Men Olympian second-line was winding down Sunday (Sept. 26) in Central City left a man dead and a woman critically injured.

At about 5 p.m., NOPD officers on parade detail responded to shots fired at Josephine and South Liberty streets, where the parade was disbanding.

The officers found a 38-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another victim, a 67-year-old woman, was also found suffering with a gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, police said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the homicide victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

No additional details are available at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Nick Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.