Police blotter: Victim identified in Central City homicide; Lower Garden District shooting causes injury

Two shootings, one of them fatal, were reported this week in Uptown neighborhoods.

The homicide occurred Monday (Sept. 14) in Central City. At about 9:50 p.m., officers found Terrance Gibson in the 1200 block of South Saratoga Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical responders took Gibson to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was 36.

The ongoing investigation into the homicide is led by Detective Christopher Puccio, who can be reached at 504-658-5300

The shooting occurred in the Lower Garden District. On Tuesday (Sept. 14) at about 9:25 p.m., gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle in the 700 block of Josephine Street.

A 20-year-old man was struck by the bullets. He was transported to a local hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

Anyone with additional information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.