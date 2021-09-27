Police blotter: Two shootings, attempted armed burglary

In addition to a deadly shooting at a second-line, two shootings and an attempted armed burglary were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend.

On Sunday (Sept. 26), an 87-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man thwarted an armed burglary attempt in Broadmoor.

The man was sitting on the porch in the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway at about 11:45 a.m. when a man and woman approached.

The victim went inside and the couple tried to force their way in. They then fired into the home. The man and a female resident, 87, returned fire, and the two intruders fled.

Early Saturday (Sept. 25), a 41-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Erato Street and St. Charles Avenue.

The victim was in the 1600 block of Erato at about 1:30 a.m. when he was physically attacked by another man. The assailant then pulled a gun and shot the victim in the foot. He was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

A shooting also occurred early Friday (Sept. 24) in Central City. The gunman approached two men in an alley in the 2600 block of Fourth Street at about 1:20 a.m., demanding their property.

He struck one of the victims with his gun and shot the other man before fleeing.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.