Police blotter: Two carjackings, three robberies reported in Uptown neighborhoods

Two carjackings and three robberies, including an armed vehicle theft, were reported in Uptown neighborhoods during the past weekend.

One of the carjackings was foiled in the Freret area. The victims in that incident were two 55-year-old women and a 22-year-old man.

They were in a car in the 2200 block of Valmont Street, between LaSalle and Freret streets, at about 4 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 12) when a black sedan drove up. A man got out and demanded they exit their car.

The 22-year-old dropped bis phone and the would-be carjacker got back in the sedan and fled.

Earlier in the day, a 52-year-old woman was carjacked in the Milan neighborhood. She was inside her black Ford Fusion in the 1900 block of Gen. Pershing Street at about 11 a.m. when two men got out of a white sport utility vehicle.

At gunpoint, they ordered her out of the vehicle. She complied, and the two carjackers fled in both vehicles.

On Sunday morning, a man was attacked and robbed in Central City. The victim, 53, was walking near Felicity and Clara streets at about 5:40 a.m. when he was struck in the head by two men. The attackers took the cash from his pocket and fled.

On Saturday (Sept. 11), a 19-year-old woman was approached by three teenage boys at about 4:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Baronne Street, between Valence and Bourdeaux. One was armed with a gun.

They snatched the purse from her shoulder. They then took the car keys from her purse, got into her white Honda Civic and drove off.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.