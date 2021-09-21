Man shot to death on Tchoupitoulas near Napoleon

A man died Monday (Sept. 20) afternoon in a shooting on Tchoupitoulas Street near Napoleon Avenue.

At about 2 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive adult male on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Medical responders declared him dead at the scene. He was 20 years old, police said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

No additional details are available at this time. Homicide Detective Ryan Aucoin is charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.