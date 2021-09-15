Krewe of Iris celebrates its new home with disaster relief event

Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger file photo

The Krewe of lris and Kern Studios announced last month the completion of the Krewe of lris dens at 3038 Earhart Blvd. and 1212 S. Roman St.

To mark the grand opening, the Krewe of Iris and Kern Studios had planned to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring the Krewe of Iris Dens on Monday (Sept. 13). Given the recent impact of Hurricane Ida on the krewe’s members and Louisiana home, the event has been postponed.

The krewe instead hosted a “Be the Rainbow” service day at their new den on Monday. They collected donations for local partners Junior League of New Orleans and Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana; both organizations are working to provide disaster aid throughout South Louisiana.

The krewe takes its name from the goddess of the rainbow.

via Facebook

The new ribbon-cutting ceremony date will be Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. The ribbon-cutting will commence at 11 a.m., the exact time the krewe starts its roll down the Avenue on the Saturday before Mardi Gras.

The den opening will be attended by the Krewe of Iris captain, officers and line lieutenants as well as Barry and Fitz Kern. The first Krewe of Iris Den Party is planned for January 2022.

The krewe finalized the purchase of the land and began construction of the two buildings in the spring of 2020. Construction lasted 12 months with the final touches of the two combined 77,000-square-foot structures being completed on Aug. 31.

The two dens will house the krewe’s 34 floats (71 total units) and serve as the main center of collaboration for the Krewe of Iris’ annual themes and designs with Kern Studios. The buildings will also serve as a space for krewe meetings, events and community service projects throughout the year.

The 104-year-old krewe boasts more than 3,400 members, making it the city’s oldest and largest all-female krewe. It presents its Samedi Gras parade on the Uptown route.