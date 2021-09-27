Compost collection returns to Audubon Park

via Compost NOW

Not everyone is ready to build and maintain a compost bin in their backyard or have a worm bin in their home. But you can still help reduce the amount of food waste going into landfills by participating in a free food-waste collection program.

Frozen food scraps are collected on Mondays at the Audubon Golf Clubhouse, 6500 Magazine St. The program is resuming after it was halted due to Hurricane Ida.

Bins will be on veranda from 4:30 until 6 p.m. If you do not see any bins on site, the sponsor warns, do not just leave your scraps. This is important: The Uptown program will be cancelled if scraps are dropped off outside of the scheduled hours.

The collection is brought to the community by the nonprofit Compost New Orleans Waste. Compost NOW accepts fruit and vegetable scraps (such as ends, peels, pits, seeds), eggshells, nut shells, seed shells, tea bags, coffee grounds, filters, plain grains, plain pasta or plain bread.

Do not bring meat scraps or bones. No leftover dairy products either. And if there is oil on it, don’t bring it.

Scraps must be frozen to avoid potential smells, roaches and rodents. Bring them in a compostable bag or a reusable container.

Compost NOW partners with local organizations — including Schmelly’s Dirt Farm, Sugar Roots Farm, Fincacita Treasure and Enchanted Yam Garden — that turn the food waste into nutrient-rich compost or feed for their farm chickens, pigs and hogs.

The hours will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. through October, but the schedule will change once it starts getting dark earlier. See the Compost NOW Facebook page for updates.