Audubon Park attractions are reopening Saturday

Courtesy of Audubon Nature Institute

Audubon Park is reopening on Saturday (Sept. 18), although the jogging paths are open now for limited use. Bicycles will not be permitted until the entire park opens.

The Audubon Nature Institute announced a two-phase plan for reopening its facilities following closures due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

The Uptown park is in the second phase. The Audubon Zoo, Golf Club at Audubon Park, and Audubon Park Tennis are opening on Saturday.

The institute’s first phase begins Thursday (Sept. 16), with the reopening of Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Louisiana Nature Center.

Audubon is offering a 50% discount on all admission to the zoo and aquarium to Louisiana residents. The offer is valid online and at the front gate for up to four tickets from Sept. 16 through Oct. 3. Patrons can purchase discounted tickets here.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all in our community that have been impacted by the storm,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman in a press release. “We hope that a visit to the Zoo or Aquarium and the opportunity to connect with the natural world can provide a little solace to our community during this difficult time.”