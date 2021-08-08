Man shot to death on Magnolia in Central City

A man was shot to death Saturday night (Aug. 7) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At around 10:15 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2800 block of Magnolia Street, near Washington They discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Charles Dupre, 24. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Maggie Darling at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

This report was updated on Aug. 9 with the name and age of the victim.