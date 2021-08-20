Join us in exploring benevolent societies and social aid clubs, hosted by Chelsey Richard Napoleon, Clerk of Civil District Court (sponsored)

In continuation of our virtual exhibits, we invite you to join us in exploring benevolent societies and social aid clubs in New Orleans.

Our blog will feature a sampling of charters and notarial acts related to local benevolent societies and social aid clubs in our collection.

Visit our website at www.orleanscivilclerk.com to view the blog.

Visit us at the Research Center, where exhibits can be viewed in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, please contact the Research Center at 504-407-0106 or civilclerkresearchctr@orleanscdc.com.

