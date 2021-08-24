Joe Giarrusso for City Council receives key Democratic endorsements (sponsored)

The Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee, New Orleans Coalition, and Independent Democratic Electors Association (IDEA) are the latest organizations to endorse Joe Giarrusso for re-election to City Council, District A in the Oct. 9 election.

​”I’m incredibly proud to be the official candidate of the Democratic Party and to have the support of these leading organizations,” said Giarrusso. “This broad base of support is critical to fulfilling my mission of ensuring a bright future for District A and all New Orleans citizens. My re-election will ensure experienced and reasonable leadership as well as a proven track record of achieving results through collaboration.”

These latest endorsements add to a growing list that includes the Alliance for Good Government, IWO, the AFL-CIO and many political and community leaders on #TeamJoe.

Bringing West End Back

Before Katrina, the West End area was a destination for all New Orleanians. Joe’s worked with officials from the state and Orleans and Jefferson parishes to redevelop West End into a major new attraction and a source of economic activity.

