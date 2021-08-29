‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida strengthens as it nears landfall

The National Hurricane Center reported Sunday at 6 a.m. that Hurricane Ida is an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana later today.

Reports from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with

higher gusts.

The Mayor’s Office has issued the following updates:

The city continues to closely monitor Hurricane Ida alongside public safety and infrastructure partners at the local, state and federal level. A hurricane warning, storm surge warning, and flash flood watch are in effect for our area.

Ida is expected to strengthen into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 74 to 110 mph. The storm is projected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast, west of the City of New Orleans. Significant impacts are expected, including:

Strong winds that could cause downed trees, prolonged power outages, and structural damage

Heavy rain of 10 to 15 inches, with isolated higher amounts in rain bands, that could cause significant street flooding

Tornadoes, and dangerous storm surge outside of the levee system up to 11 feet

The city of New Orleans has called for a mandatory evacuation for areas located outside the levee system, including Lake Catherine, Irish Bayou and Venetian Isles. Residents in those areas must evacuate now.

The city is also calling for a voluntary evacuation for all of Orleans Parish residents inside the levee system. Dangerous winds and rain pose a significant threat inside the levees and widespread, extended power outages are likely to occur. Residents planning to shelter in place are encouraged to complete preparations as soon as possible. Parking on neutral grounds and sidewalks is now allowed.

The city is preparing for a post-storm response if necessary and is in direct communication with residents on the special needs registry and those with severe medical conditions. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urges everyone to check with their neighbors, friends and family and assist them as needed.

Additional department updates are as follows:

New Orleans Health Department

Individuals who require special assistance during emergencies should enroll now in the Special Needs Registry by calling 3-1-1 or by visiting ready.nola.gov

Oxygen tanks will be pre-staged at NOFD firehouses

Local hospitals are currently overwhelmed assisting patients with COVID-19; visits to the emergency room should be limited to strict urgent medical needs

New Orleans Police Department

12-hour shifts will begin Sunday at 7 a.m.

Anti-looting plans remain active

Neighborhood/business patrols will remain in place

The Louisiana National Guard will provide NOPD with assistance

Additional personnel will be added for patrols at night in the event of a likely power outage

Boats and generators have been tested and are ready to deploy

Barricades have been strategically placed should we need to close any underpasses

Orleans Parish Communication District

Emergency communications specialists and NOLA-311 staff have been thoroughly prepped to meet the needs of our residents during this weather event

Help us help you by creating your Smart911 profile at smart911.com or by downloading the Smart911 app

9-1-1 will continue to be available 24/7 for life-threatening emergencies only

For non-emergency services, please call 504-821-2222 or 3-1-1

3-1-1 services will continue to be available 24/7 by phone, web and via text by utilizing “Jazz”

To sign up for the Special Needs Registry call 3-1-1

Please send non-Ida related incidents to NOLA-311 by text so phone lines can remain open for those in need of special assistance prior to the storm

Text “Hello” to 311YES for local government information and non-emergency services

Department of Public Works

Two vac trucks are fueled and ready to deploy

Crews are working extended hours to clean leaves and debris from catch basins on major routes

If you come across a traffic signal that isn’t functioning, four way stop signs will be put into place

DPW/CPA

DPW inspectors and construction managers are currently reviewing roadwork construction sites to ensure that: All job sites are cleaned up, all loose materials are removed or neatly secured. No materials should block sidewalks, roadways, or storm drains. All sewer systems are in service, all house connections are connected and secure, and all mainline plugs should be removed as soon as possible. No lines will be on by-pass systems All water valve closures are suspended until the storm threat has passed

All CPA Project General Contractors have been directed to secure and prepare all sites for the pending event The post event City facility building assessment team has been mobilized and is preparing for post event deployment



Sanitation

City of New Orleans curbside garbage and recycling collection is cancelled for Monday, Aug. 30.

Collections will resume on the next scheduled day at impacted service locations

Residents should remove all carts/bins from the curb and secure them on their private property to avoid the loss of the containers during street flooding and debris clogging storm drains

Residents are reminded that carts/bins should always be removed from the public rights of way after each collection

Parks and Parkways

All crews are on standby

Forestry and Grounds Maintenance Equipment fueled and ready to deploy; Forestry equipment has been staged on the East bank and West bank

Armstrong Park Lagoon pumped down as low as possible in anticipation of heavy rain

All facilities have been secured

Regional Transit Authority (RTA)

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority suspended all transit services beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

All transit operations will remain suspended until further notice and it is deemed safe for service to resume

Property Management

Property Management has been working to remove debris around city properties and secure city buildings that flood during heavy rainstorms

During the event, it will have staff on standby to make necessary repairs

Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans

Drainage Pump Stations will be fully staffed throughout this event 96 of 99 drainage pumps are available for use. Pumps that are down are located at: DPS #6 – (In Lakeview near Metairie Rd.) DPS #12 – (In Lakeview near Lake Marina Dr.) DPS #14 – (In New Orleans East) All underpass pumps are operational Regarding power: Turbine 4 is repaired and in service. Turbine 5 is in service Turbine 6 is ready for use 4 Electro-Motive Diesel generators are available (EMD #1 is undergoing fan upgrades for noise mitigation) All Frequency Changers are in service and are ready for use Although the drainage system can handle considerable volumes of storm water, the canals need time to collect rainwater The pumps need time to move rainwater collected from intense, prolonged downpours Residents are encouraged to stay clear of low-lying areas, especially underpasses Follow @SWBNewOrleans on Facebook, Instagram and Twi tter for updates throughout the event



New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD)

NORD maintenance staff has secured department’s equipment All facilities will be closed, and programs will be canceled for the duration of the weather event



New Orleans Public Library

Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ida, all library locations will be closed Saturday, Aug. 28



Louis Armstrong (MSY) International Airport

Individual airlines will determine if flight cancellations or delays are necessary due to storm; passengers are encouraged to stay in contact with individual airlines for flight updates Note : when sustained wind speeds are 40 mph or greater, commercial air service may end The airport will not act as a public shelter during storm events



NOLA Public Schools

NOLA-PS has closed all schools on Monday, Aug. 30 As a result, COVID-19 testing at all New Orleans Public Schools will be paused



Text NOLAREADY to 77295 for updates from the city and follow us on social media @nolaready. Detailed information is available at ready.nola.gov.