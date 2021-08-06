District B candidate Rella Zapletal turns up the music for change at campaign launch event (sponsored)

At Zony Mash Beer Project, support for New Orleans’ musicians and artists is an everyday focus. And July 29, support for gig workers, artists, musicians and culture-bearers was on full display at candidate Rella Zapletal’s campaign launch event.

Zapletal, candidate for City Council District B, addressed a crowd of supporters promising to undo recent bureaucratic barriers to safe live music. “I guarantee I will be an accessible councilwoman, who listens to your concerns, develops plans to solve your issues, and, most importantly, delivers results,” Zapletal told assembled supporters.

Mike Mancuso, a local attorney and District B resident, told the crowd he has seen first hand how Zapletal gets action on hard-to-move issues. “Rella is the kind of person who sees solutions. She gets everyone, and I mean everyone, at the table. They work out a plan. But then comes the most important part. She implements that plan and holds everyone accountable. She’s a finisher and we need that on City Council so much,” Mancuso said.

In her remarks to the crowd, Zapletal also talked affordable energy, housing issues and funding priorities for crime-reduction efforts, including for NORD and other kids programming. “As president of our neighborhood association, I have shown I can produce results and implement a plan, not just talk the talk,” Zapletal said. “We deserve results from our City Council, not just empty promises.”

Zapletal’s campaign donated more than $1,000 raised at kickoff event to local musicians in their time of need. The well-attended event was made up of families, other small-business owners, and musicians and artists frustrated by the city’s lack of attention to rebooting New Orleans’ economy safely. “We’re going to turn up the music, and make them listen,” Zapletal said.

You can learn more and join Rella’s campaign at www.teamrellaz.com.