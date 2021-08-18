District B candidate questions: Rosalind ‘Roz’ Reed Thibodeaux

To give voters a chance to learn the policies, platforms and personal attributes their City Council candidates plan to bring to the office, Uptown Messenger has sent questionnaires to all of the District A and District B candidates.

They will be published in the order they are received. The first was completed by District B candidate Roz Thibodeaux.

City Council, District B

Rosalind “Roz” Reed Thibodeaux, Independent

Place of birth: St. Martinville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of Louisiana at Lafayette; GED certificate

Current neighborhood: Central City

Profession: Real estate broker

Covid vaccination status: Fully vaccinated

What is your vision for the district?

To implement technologies that are readily available that can help us to reduce crime and improve infrastructure. I want to reduce the negative influence of Covid on our economy and our citizens.

What would be the first ordinance or resolution you would introduce?

Property Tax Credit for Property Owners Who Install Qualified Security Cameras

What should be the spending priorities for the $388 million the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan?

1. Funding to police to provide overtime pay for community involvement, truancy officers, mental health assessments, stress- and anger-management support, and additional officers.

2. Innovative technology such as 911eye, porous asphalt and Scram Cam.

3. Improved Covid vaccine marketing.

4. Expedite the legal process for abandoned and blighted properties.

What would you do to better address juvenile crime?

More responsibility for both the juveniles and parents. Consequences that aid our community. Targeted volunteer hours. Incentives to business owners to hire at-risk teens.

Should cash bail be eliminated?

This should be a judgement call made by the judge based on severity of the crime and likelihood of the suspect to flee.

What ideas do you have to bring non-tourism jobs and economic activity to New Orleans?

Industry follows workers; if the city is an inviting place to live and can provide adequate housing for workers, the industry will come.

How can the city more quickly increase the number of affordable housing units?

Housing for the working class can be increased by expediting the legal process to allow abandoned and blighted homes back into commerce.

Is the city successfully handling short-term rental licensing and enforcement?

I don’t think we are able to fully police the new policy. I agree with “no permit, no Airbnb space,” but it’s unclear how we will police word-of-month rentals. Perhaps homeowner associations will need to be the policing force.

What can the Sewerage & Water Board do to reduce street flooding in non-hurricane events?

I just don’t have enough background in engineering, nor have I spent enough time studying the current situation to be able to direct anything to the Sewerage & Water Board directly. I do believe that we can use new innovative street designs to reduce flooding. I also believe that the structure of the board needs to be improved for more accountability.

What is the most important personal attribute you would bring to city government?

Relatability and understanding.

I am, or I was, you. I am a mother, a wife, a business owner, a law-abiding citizen who pays taxes and bills without much thought. I was a single mom; I was reliant on government assistance; I wondered how I would buy gas and food; I worried that the landlord would evict me. I have been where you are, or I am where you are. I can relate to most of the people in my district. I know that, regardless of what we look like, we all want the same thing. We want a safe home, a place we can be proud of. We want to be heard and understood without judgement or pity, just understanding.

I am old enough to know that this job is more than a title. I know the hard work, research and energy that it will require. My children are grown, and my business can operate without me. I can focus on this district. Yet I am still young enough to have the drive and energy needed to find the technologies and innovation we need to continue to grow.

The primary election is Oct. 9, with early voting from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. See here for a complete list of candidates. See here to find out what your ballot will look like.