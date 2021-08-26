Carjackings reported in Irish Channel, Fontainebleau neighborhoods

Two carjackings were reported this week in Uptown neighborhoods.

On Monday (Aug. 23), a 30-year-old woman was carjacked in the 600 block of Toledano Street. She was inside her sport utility vehicle at about 10:40 p.m. when a group of male and female juveniles pulled up in a sedan, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

One of them got out and demanded the victim turn over her vehicle. She complied. The carjackers drove off in her blue Hyundai Tucson with Louisiana license plate 445 EBQ.

A 25-year-old man was carjacked in the Fontainebleau area on Sunday (Aug. 22). He had parked in front of a friend’s home in the 2000 block of South Salcedo Street at about 7:30 p.m. when a sedan pulled up next to his car.

A passenger got out and tapped on the victim’s window with a gun. He ordered the victim out of his vehicle, and he complied. The carjacker fled in the vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.