Woman targeted by shooters while driving in Irish Channel with a child in her car

A woman was injured by gunfire while driving in the Irish Channel, the New Orleans Police Department reported. A child was in her car when it was apparently targeted by shooters.

The 25-year-old victim was driving on Laurel Street on Friday (July 23) at about 2:50 p.m. when a driver got out of a sport utility vehicle near Phillip Street and started shooting at her. Then a second gunman got out of another car and also began shooting at the woman.

The victim suffered a graze wound to her back. The Emergency Medical Service took her to University Medical Center. The child was not injured, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

The original post misidentified the location of the shooting as in the Garden District. It is in the Irish Channel. Uptown Messenger regrets the error.