Victim in Central City triple shooting dies from her injuries

One of the three victims in a shooting Tuesday (July 20) in Central City has died, the Coroner’s Office reported.

Danyell Fox was struck by gunfire in the triple shooting that also injured a 34-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. They were shot just after 10 p.m. when an unknown gunman walked up to them at Josephine Street and Rev. John Raphael Way and began firing, according to the New Orleans Police Department

Fox died from gunshot wounds on Wednesday (July 21). She was 38.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.