Tulane Baseball Camp is open for middle and high school students (sponsored)

Tulane Summer Baseball Camp is gearing up for more fun!

Registration for the Tulane Summer Baseball Academy middle school camp and the high school showcase are open for all. The July portion of the exciting and informative youth camps will be open to all boys and girls from middle school to high school — providing first-class instruction and the tools that they can take with them moving forward in their playing careers.

Tulane Baseball Academy is offering a variety of summer programs for players of all levels, from beginner to advanced; there is a place for everyone.

The goal for the younger players attending the middle school skills camp is to provide them with a fun and competitive atmosphere, while instructing the fundamentals of the game. The camp focuses on helping players improve skills while they have fun and build friendships.

For the high school players, attending the baseball academy gives them clear knowledge of what is expected of them when playing at the collegiate level. Tulane provides a competitive atmosphere and gives them a chance to showcase their skills to the highest-caliber coaches.

In case of inclement weather, Greer Field at Turchin Stadium is equipped with an all turf surface and indoor practice facility, that includes 4- by 70-foot batting cages and a regulation clay pitching mound with multiple rubbers. Camp will begin regardless of weather; however, the scheduled event times may be altered.

The camps, clinics and prospect events in New Orleans are a great opportunity to take your game to the next level. All of Tulane Baseball Camps are committed to following and abiding by all NCAA rules, policies and regulations. Tulane Baseball Camps are open to any and all entrants.

To find more information, reach out to the staff, or learn more about programs please visit info.collegebaseballcamps.com/TU/ and tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball or contact Assistant Coach Adam Core at acore@tulane.edu for pricing and to schedule times.