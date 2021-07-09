Swing for Lawes Golf Tournament to be held Tuesday, July 13 (sponsored)

Highly regarded local entrepreneur Mark Lawes announces Swing for Lawes Golf Tournament fundraising event for his run in the New Orleans City Council District D election.

Registration is still open for this exciting fundraising event presented by the Committee to Elect Mark “Johari” Lawes, and will feature musical performances, giveaways and grand prizes for the runner-ups and winners of the golf tournament. The event will be held on the greens of the beautiful Joseph M. Bartholomew Sr. Golf Course, in historic Pontchartrain Park for a day filled with fun, food and your favorite adult beverages, as participants discuss our quality of life and the future of District D.

New Orleans legend and head golf pro at Joseph M. Bartholomew Sr. Municipal Golf Course from 1973-78, Arthur “Ducky” Gilbert will be headlining as the Honorary Tournament Chairman. Undoubtedly one of the best golfers to come out of New Orleans, this historic athlete will be sharing his expertise and experiences while supporting Lawes for District D.

Robyn Charles, the daughter of the iconic singer Ray Charles, will be performing at the Swing for Lawes event. The singer, songwriter and actress will grace the stage with sounds that are sure to touch your soul and move your feet.

The entry fee includes greens fees, range balls, cart fees, on-course snacks and drinks, luncheon, shirt and gift bag. The grand prizes are sure to get your heart racing and bring up the level of excitement and competition for the tournament. The hole-in-one winners will be gifted a 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special motorcycle, courtesy of Mike Bruno’s Northshore Harley-Davidson retailer. The other grand prize winner will receive $20,000 cash, awarded to the champion with a minimum yardage of 193 yards for men and 178 yards for women. All scores will be tabulated by Club Professionals.

This lively fundraising event will surely inspire the community to support local efforts to better District D, and attract minds from all over the New Orleans area to bring their best foot forward to influence positive change. Mark “Johari” Lawes wants to extend thanks in advance for your consideration and support of this very worthy cause and look forward to having you join us at this event.

To find more information please visit www.lawesforneworleans.com or @MarkLawes4 on Twitter. Swing for Lawes Gold Tournament will be held July 13 from 7 a.m. goo 1 p.m. at the Joseph M. Bartholomew Sr. Municipal Golf Course, 6514 Congress Drive in New Orleans.