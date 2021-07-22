Soulfood Sunday with Chef Ash at Rouses on Tchoup (sponsored)

It’s never too hot for gumbo! Just ask Chef Ash.

Chef Ashley Dominique has a thriving catering business, A Taste of Chef Ash, and works as a private chef to big names in the sports world. Her clients request gumbo year-round.

On Sunday, you, too, can get A Taste of Chef Ash’s famous gumbo, when Chef Ash pops up at the Rouses Market at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. at Napoleon, along with Ole’ Orleans Wines.

The Soulfood Sunday Pop Up at Rouses takes place in the Cellar Restaurant inside the store, this Sunday, July 25th, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Chef Ash is serving her famous seafood gumbo, with fresh gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, blue crabs, lump crab, smoked sausage, and chicken; her famous chicken and sausage gumbo with smoked sausage, andouille sausage, and chicken; and a low-carb, diabetic friendly shrimp “fried” cauliflower rice with sautéed hibachi veggies.

You can grab your gumbo and go or stay to sample and buy Ole’ Orleans Wines that have been paired with the dishes.

The pairing of A Taste of Chef Ash and Ole’ Orleans Wines, was natural. The wines are a tribute to New Orleans and its historic legacy. Kim Lewis is at the heart of Ole’ Orleans — which started as a dream, grew to a mapped-out vision, and is now a reality.

Lewis was born and raised in New Orleans. She launched Ole’ Orleans Wines, New Orleans only Black-owned winery, in 2018. The names of her wines are rooted in New Orleans culture and Lewis’ life and upbringing.

We didn’t forget about dessert. JoAnna Euraque of The Batterina will be there with her famous cheesecake slices, and Amanda Carter of Grapies will have sensational candied-covered grapes for sale. The Batterina and Grapies are two of the most popular local vendors from the Rouses Markets’ Saturday Pop Up at Tchoup.