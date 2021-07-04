Shooting at Carrollton and Earhart leaves one man dead, another critically injured

A double shooting claimed the life of a man and injured another early Sunday (July 4) in the 3100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, near Earhart Boulevard.

At 4:46 a.m., Second District officers were notified about two adult males arriving at a local hospital after sustaining apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the hospital. The second victim is currently listed in critical condition.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective Aaron Harrelson at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.