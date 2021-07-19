Police identify suspect in Gert Town shooting

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Donald Oliver, 47, in the investigation of a shooting on Friday (July 16) in Gert Town.

Second District officers received reports of gunfire at about 8:15 p.m. When they arrived in the 1300 block of Genois Street, they found a 46-year-old man in a front yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. The Emergency Medical Service took him the hospital for treatment.

An investigation by NOPD Second District detectives led to the identification of Oliver as a suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained for one count of aggravated battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.