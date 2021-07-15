Police blotter: Two shootings on Toledano, woman attacked after flagging down speeders, shooting and robbery near shopping areas, stabbing in Central City

Three shootings, two robberies and a stabbing were among the crimes reported in Uptown neighborhoods this week.

Two shootings on Toledano

Two women and a man were injured this week in separate shootings within blocks of each other on a well-traveled thoroughfare separating the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle neighborhoods.

The first shooting occurred on Tuesday (June 13) at about 10 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.

The victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Toledano when an unknown gunman fired shots into their car. Both were injured in the shootings.

The second shooting occurred Wednesday (July 14) in the 3000 block of Toledano. The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was arguing with a man when he took out a gun and shot her in the leg. He then struck her in the head with the gun before fleeing the scene.

Woman assaulted after flagging down speeders

A 38-year-old woman was attacked Wednesday afternoon after trying to prevent a car from speeding through the Audubon neighborhood.

Two men and a woman were driving fast in the 1500 block of Joseph Street near St. Charles Avenue. When the passerby flagged them down, they assaulted her, police said.

Police have classified the incident as a robbery although the three assailants fled without the victim’s property, according to the NOPD.

Man stabbed while inside his car

A stabbing occurred in Central City on Tuesday evening. A 50-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 2300 block of St. Andrew Street at about 5:40 p.m. when a man approached from the passenger side.

He began stabbing the victim, who was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Man injured in shooting near Costco

At about 10:40 p.m. on Monday (July 12), a 22-year-old man was walking at Washington Avenue and South Carrollton Avenue when he heard shots fired.

He realized he was shot and was driven to a local emergency room, where police learned of the shooting.

Teenager robbed outside shopping center on Claiborne

An 18-year-old woman was at the strip mall in the 2900 block of South Claiborne Avenue, near Toledano, when a man pushed her to the ground, grabbed her purse and ran.

The incident occurred Monday (July 12) at about 4:10 p.m.

Armed robbery in the Irish Channel

A man was robbed at gunpoint in the Irish Channel on Sunday, the NOPD reported.

He was the 700 block of Second Street at about 2:20 p.m. when a man walked up, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The victim complied, and the gunman fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.